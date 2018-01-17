How to Hide Your Active Status on Facebook Messenger

If you use Facebook Messenger for any reason, all of your friends who also use the service can tell when you’re active. This makes it kind of hard to ignore people you don’t really want to talk to. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to hide your active status.

Disable Active Status on Mobile

If—like most users—you use Messenger on mobile, finding where to disable your Active Status can be a little confusing because it’s tucked away in a pretty bizarre place.

Note: You can find this setting in the same place on both iOS and Android, though the menus look slightly different. I’m using Android for the following instructions, but you should be able to follow along on iOS without issues.

Fire up the Messenger app, and then tap the “People” tab—it’s the second one from the left.

Next, tap the “Active” tab at the top.

Tap the toggle to the right of your name to disable your active status. Just note that doing so also disables your ability to see the active status of other people—I guess Facebook wants this to be a two-way street. If you’re cool with that, you’re done here.

Disable Active Status on Messenger.com

You can also disable your status on the Messenger web front end. Head to Messenger.com, and then click the little gear icon in the upper left corner.

Next, click the “Active Contacts” setting.

Slide the toggle to the off position. Again, note that turning off your active status also means you won’t be able to see other people’s active status.

Enjoy living the free life.