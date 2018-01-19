How to Disable the Pathlight on a Nest Detect

The Nest Secure system comes with two Nest Detect devices, which are open/close sensors that can also act as motion detectors. They even have a small, motion-activated LED light (named Pathlight) that can light your way in a dark hallway. However, if that’s not something you need, you can disable Pathlight in the Nest app.

To do this, open up the Nest app and tap the Settings gear icon up in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap the “Security” setting at the bottom.

Toward the bottom of the “Security” window, tap the Nest Detect device for which you want to disable Pathlight (it will be named something like “Hallway” or “Front Door,” depending on what you named it).

On the page for the Nest Detect device you selected, tap the “Pathlight” option.

Tap the toggle switch to disable Pathlight on that device.

That’s all there is to it! From now on, whenever the Nest Detect device detects motion, the white LED light won’t turn on.