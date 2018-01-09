How to “Snooze” Someone for 30 Days on Facebook

Until now, there was no way to temporarily remove someone from your News Feed on Facebook. You could Block or Unfollow someone, but this was a permanent solution. If you wanted to see their posts again, you’d need to deliberately go back and unblock or refollow them.

Recently, Facebook introduced Snooze, a feature that lets you hide someone from your News Feed for 30 days. This is perfect for the times that your friends (or a Page you follow) are getting a little bit spammy. Examples might include when they’re on holidays or trying to get you to vote for them in a competition—no Justin, I will not vote for you for Canada’s Next Top Apologist. After the 30 days are up, the person you snoozed will appear in your News Feed again.

At the moment, the only way to Snooze a person or Page is from one of their posts in your News Feed. When a post by the person or Page you want to Snooze pops up, tap or click the three little dots in the top right corner, and then choose the “Snooze XXX for 30 Days” option.

The post will vanish from your News Feed, and you won’t see any more posts from that person for the next 30 days. The person won’t know you’ve done anything, so you don’t have to worry about offending people when you Snooze them.

If you decide you’ve been too rash and want to un-Snooze someone, visit their Profile, and then tap or click the “Snoozed” setting. You’ll see how long they have left on Snooze, and you can select “End Snooze” to end it immediately.

Before the Snooze period ends, you’ll get a notification from Facebook. That way you can decide to Snooze them again, go with a more permanent Unfollowing, or let them back in your News Feed.