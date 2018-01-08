How to See Your Archived Stories on Instagram

Stories have been one of the biggest social network features of the last few years. Snapchat rolled them out first, but now every social network from WhatsApp to Instagram has stories. There’s also been a shift away from disappearing messages. People no longer seem to really want the photos they take to vanish into the ether. To that end, Instagram has recently added a Stories Archive. Now when you create an Instagram Story, it’s automatically saved to the Archive.

To access the Instagram Archive, go to your profile and tap the “Archive” icon in the top right.

This shows you an archive of all your Stories.

If you want to see the posts you’ve archived instead, tap “Archive” and then tap the “Posts” option. You can swap back using the same method.

If you don’t want Instagram to automatically save posts to the Archive, tap the three dots in the top right corner, tap the “Settings” option, and then turn off the “Save to Archive” toggle.

If you want to post a Story from your Archive on your profile so everyone can see it all the time, tap the three little dots in the top right corner and then choose the “Create Highlight” option.

Select the Story you want to use as a Highlight, and then tap the “Next” option. You can give your Highlight a title or edit the circular preview that appears on your profile. Tap “Add” when you’re ready.

Now when anyone visits your profile, they’ll be able to see that Story just by tapping it. You can also add a new Highlight by tapping the plus icon on your profile.

Instagram Stories are really popular so it’s nice to see some useful features like Archive get added. Now you can use Stories to capture important moments without fearing they’ll just vanish in 24 hours time.