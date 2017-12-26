How to Remove Ads on the PlayStation 4’s Home Screen

If you’re a PlayStation 4 owner of any variety (regular, Slim, or Pro), you probably woke up today to an annoying Destiny 2 ad right there in your recent games bar. That’s pretty obnoxious, so here’s how to prevent it from happening again in the future.

From the PS4’s action bar, find the Settings icon. It’s a little suitcase-looking thing.

From there, scroll down to System.

Next, choose Automatic Downloads.

Disable the “Featured Content” option, which is really just a nice way of saying “ads.”

Now, this won’t remove the existing Destiny 2 ad, but it should prevent crap like this from showing up in the future. If you want to delete the ad that’s currently on your home screen, highlight it, then press the Options button on your controller. Then choose Delete to remove it.

Enjoy your cleaner home page!