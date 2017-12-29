How to Enable Night Mode on the Echo Spot

If you use your Echo Spot as a bedside alarm clock, then you might benefit from turning on Night Mode. This feature changes the background to black and dims the screen so that it doesn’t blind you at night while you’re trying to sleep.

Before we get started showing you how to to enable Night Mode, keep in mind that it only dims the screen a certain percentage. So, if you have your Echo Spot at full 100% brightness, Night Mode won’t dim it all the way down to the dimmest setting. Whereas if you have the screen brightness at 50% or so, the screen will dim a lot more when in Night Mode.

I do wish that the screen dimmed down all the way even at 100% brightness—maybe Amazon will release a software update in the future to address this, but for the time being, keep this in mind.

To enable Night Mode, start by swiping down from the top of the screen, and then tapping on the settings gear icon.

Scroll down, and then tap the “Home & Clock” option.

At the bottom, tap the “Night Mode” option.

Next, tap the “Nighttime Clock” toggle.

After that, you can tap the “Scheduled” option if you want to enable and disable Night Mode automatically at certain times.

You may find that even at the dimmest setting, the screen might be just a bit too bright, especially if you like to sleep in pitch darkness. However, I was personally happy with just how dim the screen got in Night Mode—it was never blinding, but I could still easily see the time whenever I glanced over at it.