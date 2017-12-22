How to Disable the Camera on the Echo Spot

The Echo Spot makes for a great bedside alarm clock with Alexa built in, but if you’re a little wary of a camera pointing directly at your bed, here’s how to disable it completely.

There are a couple of ways to disable the camera on the Echo Spot. Perhaps the quickest and easiest way is by hitting the mute button on the top of the device in between the two volume buttons.

However, this will disable both the camera and the microphone, which means you won’t be able to use Alexa and give her voice commands. The good news, though, is that Amazon built in a way to disable only the camera and leave the microphone on.

You can do this by simply saying, “Alexa, turn the camera off”. This will disable the camera from being used with certain features, like video chatting and the Photo Booth feature.

You can also disable the camera from the Echo Spot’s settings menu. To do that, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap on the settings gear icon.

Scroll down and tap on “Device Options”.

Scroll down and tap on the toggle switch next to “Camera” to disable it.

You’ll get a warning message telling you that some features will be disabled. Hit the arrow to confirm.

Now, if you’re really paranoid, you can also just put a piece of tape over the camera to completely block it—which we recommend doing on your PC, too. Just make sure that you don’t cover up the ambient light sensor that sits right next to the camera on the left side, which is used to automatically adjust the screen’s brightness based on the amount of light in the room (if you have this feature enabled, which it is by default).