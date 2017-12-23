WinX DVD Ripper Xmas Giveaway and Amazon eGift Card Contest [Sponsored]

Christmas is right around the corner and online stores are buzzing with festive promotion activity.

Have you purchased all desired things? If getting software to digitize DVD collections is still on your wish list, grab a free copy of WinX DVD Ripper on Digiarty’s 2017 Christmas giveaway now before it’s too late.

WinX DVD Ripper Giveaway

The last thing you want to see is your precious DVD discs get scratched, broken or lost and that’s why DVD backup tool is a necessity. Luckily for you, Digiarty is holding its 11th annual Christmas giveaway featuring WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (service valued at $59.95). It works exactly the same as the Full Version, but without lifetime free upgrade. Besides, a $44.95 special pack (originally $164.95), including DVD ripper, DVD cloner, video converter and iOS file manager, is on Xmas offer for people who need an all-in-one media toolkit. The event is already on and will end at Dec. 27. Pull your finger out and get a move on.

Download a free copy of WinX DVD Ripper (Giveaway)

Amazon eGift Card Contest

In addition to traditional Xmas giveaway and discounts, Digiarty provides a new prize this time through contest. Total $200 Amazon eGift cards will be granted to 5 lucky winners. The rule is simple. Just submit an email address of yours to receive a unique contest code. Winners will be selected via Random Picker, an independent service for unregulated draws.

Try your luck to win Amazon eGift Card

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Capabilities

Digitizing DVD is the most preferable option to protect DVD content and make the playback more easily. And WinX DVD Ripper helps you play it like a pro in an easy way, no matter if you are entry-level users or experienced rippers.

On the decoding side, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the strongest for 99-title DVD. Examples of DVD ripper crashing caused by decoding errors are everywhere online. It is hard to decode a strictly encrypted DVD, which however is a breeze for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. With just one click, it removes copy protection, decodes DVD content, and finds the right title quickly. You may not even be aware of the process.

Encoding is relatively more complex but WinX DVD Ripper does it fast. Built in with unique encode engine and supporting hardware acceleration, it maximizes DVD ripping speed to up to 300-500 FPS, meaning a feature-length DVD to MP4 (H.264) takes only about 5 minutes. And of course there is a long list outputs for you to choose, from video formats MP4, AVI, WMV, etc to devices iPhone (X/8/7), iPad, Android, TV and many more.

How to Digitize DVD

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum runs on Windows 10, Windows 8/7, Vista, XP, etc. (Click to switch to Mac Version if necessary). Next is a test of ripping DVD to MP4.

Click Disc button on the toolbar to load the source DVD content. Find General Profile in the Output Profile window and select MP4 Video (recommended). Press button RUN to start the ripping process.

Except for ripping DVD to video, WinX DVD Ripper also provides 1:1 copy modes to clone DVD to ISO and TS folder without any quality loss. Plus rich editing options and flexible advanced settings, it really is a top-notch DVD ripping tool. Once again, do not miss your chance to join its Xmas giveaway and get a copy free.

Note that DVD ripping is not allowed in all countries. Please refer to your local copyright laws and rip DVD only for personal use.