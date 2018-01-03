How to Block Inappropriate Websites Using Google Wifi

There are a lot of “bad” websites on the internet—you know, things you wouldn’t really want your kids to look at. The problem is, it’s hard to constantly monitor what kids are doing online. The good news is that you can easily block inappropriate websites using Google Wifi.

Before we get into how to do this, let’s first talk about what you should expect. The biggest thing here is that this isn’t a super-granular, site-by-site blocking setup. Instead, it uses Google Safe Search to block “sexually explicit sites.” So, in other words: porn. It blocks porn.

It’s worth noting that it clearly states that it does not block “violent or illegal content.” So in that regard, you’ll have to use your own discretion to keep little Keith safe from the baddies on the net. But at least he can’t watch porn!

You’ll need to set up a family label before you get started. Instead of just broadly blocking all porn across your entire network, this allows you to block it only on specific machines, as the site blocking feature is specifically controlled via labels. The good news is that we also have a guide on how to set up family labels, so you can go check that out now.

With that out of the way, let’s get started.

First, fire up the Google Wifi app, and then navigate over to the last tab.

From there, tap the “Family Wi-Fi” option.

On the “Family Wi-Fi” page, tap the “Site blocking” option.

All of the labels you’ve created show up here, and you can toggle each one on or off—it’s super simple. From there, Google Safe Search will take over so the kiddies can’t take a peek at anything they shouldn’t.

Good looking out, Google. 👍