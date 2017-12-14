How to Follow Hashtags on Instagram

Thanks to a new feature in Instagram, you can now follow specific hashtags and get the top posts for that hashtag to appear in their main feed. Here’s how to make it happen.

Start by opening up the Instagram app and tapping on the search tab at the bottom.

Tap on the search bar at the top.

Type in a hashtag that you want to follow, and make sure that the “Tags” tab is selected.

You might get a pop-up telling you about this new feature. Hit “Next” if it appears.

After you select a hashtag, you can tap on the blue “Follow” button at the top.

Once you begin to follow a hashtag, you’ll start to see top posts from that hashtag in your main feed, denoted with the hashtag in the title, along with the user who posted it.

You’ll also see some of the latest stories that have that hashtag appear in your stories bar.

To see a list of all the hashtags that you follow, go to your profile page and tap on “Following”.

After that, tap on the “Hashtags” tab at the top.

A list will appear of all the hashtags that you follow. From here you can also tap on “Following” next to a hashtag to unfollow it at any time.

Keep in mind that hashtags you follow are visible to everyone else. If you have your account set to private, though, only people that follow you will see that.