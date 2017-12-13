How to Search WhatsApp Chat Messages

Trying to find a specific message in your huge WhatsApp chat log? There are two ways to search, so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

If you aren’t sure who the conversation was even with, you can search your entire archive from the main Chats window. Just pull down, and a search bar will appear along the top. Plug in what you want to search for and it will show up.

This is great if you don’t know where the message is, but it doesn’t give you much context to the results.

There’s a better search tool built in, if you know which contact’s messages you want to search. First, open the chat you want to search.

Then, if you’re on an iPhone, tap the name at the top of the chat—for me, that’s Justin Pot—and then tap Chat Search.

On Android, tap the three dots and then select Search.

Now enter whatever word or phrase you’re looking for. WhatsApp will tell you how many times it appears. Myself and Justin have collectively mentioned “Birthday” three times. You can tap the up and down arrows to move through each mention of your search term. This way you can see the full context for each message.