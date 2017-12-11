How to Edit Scenes for Your Philips Hue Lights

If you ever want to make changes to a scene that you have set up in the Hue app, you can actually edit a scene instead of deleting it and creating a new one. Here’s how to do it.

Unsurprisingly, the edit feature for a Hue scene isn’t as obvious as it should be, but once you find out how to access it, it’ll be a lot easier to make changes to a scene.

Start off by opening up the Hue app on your phone and selecting a room. The process is exactly the same on both iPhone and Android, although the user interface is just a tad bit different.

Once the room is open in the Hue app, tap on “Scenes” at the top if it isn’t already selected.

Next, tap on the scene that you want to edit.

Tap on the round pencil icon toward the top-right corner of the screen.

Select the “Lights” tab at the top.

From there, make any changes to the brightness and/or color of the lights. When you’re done editing the scene, just tap “Save” in the top-right corner.

That’s all there is to it! There’s no need to delete a current scene and make a new one just to make some small changes to the lighting.