How to Save Photos from the iPhone Notes app to Your Photo Library

by Harry Guinness on

If you’re a heavy user of Apple’s Notes app on your iPhone, you’ve probably noticed a slightly weird behavior: unlike almost every other app, if you take a photo in Notes, it isn’t saved to the Photos app.

I’d guess this is so photos of things like shopping lists don’t clog up your Camera Roll, but if you use Notes as more of a journal than a to-do list, you might want any photos you take while writing a note to get saved. Here’s how to do it.

Go to Settings > Notes.

Under Media, toggle Save to Photos on.

Now when you take a photo in Notes, it will end up in the Photos app too.

This, to me at least, is a much more natural behavior for how I use Notes.

Harry Guinness writes occasionally when he’s not busy skiing, sailing, partying, lifting weights, or otherwise dodging responsibility. His main areas of interest are himself, gin, and crazy people with interesting stories to tell. When people won’t pay him to write ill-thought-out opinion pieces, he covers photography, technology, and culture. You can follow him on Twitter.