Huge macOS Bug Allows Root Login Without a Password. Here’s the Fix

A newly-discovered vulnerability in macOS High Sierra allows anyone with access to your laptop to quickly create a root account without entering a password, bypassing any security protocols you have set up.

It’s easy to exaggerate security problems. This isn’t one of those times. This is really bad.

You can access it via System Preferences>Users & Groups>Click the lock to make changes. Then use "root" with no password. And try it for several times. Result is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/m11qrEvECs — Lemi Orhan Ergin (@lemiorhan) November 28, 2017

We’re certain Apple will have a patch for this vulnerability soon, but for now users can patch things up themselves by enabling a root account with a password. We’ll show you how to do that, but first let’s talk about how this exploit works.

How the Exploit Works

The exploit can be run in System Preferences. The attacker needs only to head to Users & Groups, click the lock at bottom-left, then try to log in as “root” with no password.

This won’t work the first four times, but will the fifth. In our tests, this works regardless of whether the current user is an administrator or not. This gives the attacker access to all administrator preferences in System Preferences…but that’s only the beginning: this also enables a new, system-wide root user with no password.

After going through the above steps, the attacker can then log out, and choose the “Other” option that appears on the login screen.

From there, the attacker can enter “root” as the username and leave the password field blank. After pressing Enter, they’ll be logged in with full system administrator privileges.

They can now access any file on the drive, even if it’s otherwise protected by FileVault. They can change any users’ password, allowing them to log in and access things like email and browser passwords.

This is full access. Anything you can imagine an attacker can do, they can do with this exploit.

And depending on which sharing features you have enabled, it could be possible for this to happen all remotely. At least one user triggered the exploit remotely using Screen Sharing, for example.

If certain sharing services enabled on target – this attack appears to work 💯 remote 🙈💀☠️ (the login attempt enables/creates the root account with blank pw) Oh Apple 🍎😷🤒🤕 pic.twitter.com/lbhzWZLk4v — patrick wardle (@patrickwardle) November 28, 2017

If you have screen sharing enabled it’s probably a good idea to disable it, but who can say how many other potential ways there are to trigger this problem. Twitter users have demonstrated ways to launch this using the Terminal, meaning SSH is a potential vector as well. There’s probably no end of ways this can be triggered, unless you actually set up a root account yourself.

Protect Yourself by Enabling Root With a Password

You can patch this problem right now by creating a root account manually and giving it a secure password. To do this, head to System Preferences > Users & Groups, then click the “Login Options” item in the left panel. Then, click the “Join” button beside “Network Account Server” and a new panel will pop up.

Click “Open Directory Utility” and a new window will open.

Click the lock button, then enter your username and password when prompted.

Now click Edit > Enable Root User in the menu bar.

Enter a secure password.

The exploit will not longer work, because your system will already have a root account enabled with an actual password attached to it.

Keep Installing Updates

Let’s make this clear: this is a huge mistake on Apple’s part, even if there’s a relatively simple fix. Long term, only Apple can fix this completely, and that’s why it’s important to keep your system up to date.

Some users have reported triggering the exploit from the login screen, but we could only consistently recreate the issue from System Preferences. This doesn’t mean this is the only way this exploit might be used. Update your Mac: don’t ignore those prompts. They’re there for a reason.