How to Automatically Lock the Schlage Connect When You Leave the House

If your forgetfulness applies to locking your front door, you can have the Schlage Connect smart lock automatically lock behind you. So if you forget to lock it, you won’t have to worry about it in the first place.

Auto-lock works by automatically extending the deadbolt 30 seconds after its unlocked, which gives you plenty of time to open the door, leave, then close the door behind you before it locks. If this is a feature you want to enable, there are two ways to do it.

On the Lock Itself

To get started, open your door and extend the deadbolt so that it’s in the locked position. From there, press the Schlage button at the top of the keypad and enter in your six-digit programming code.

Once the programming code is entered, hit “9” on the keypad. You’ll get one beep and one blink of the green checkmark. If you’re disabling it, you’ll get two of each instead.

That’s it! It’s pretty simple to do, but you can also just do it from your phone, which is perhaps even easier.

From Your Phone

To enable auto-lock from your phone (and not having to mess with your lock in the first place), you’ll first need to connect the smart lock to a smarthome hub, if it isn’t already (I’m using the Wink Hub 2 along with the Wink app). Check out our setup guide on how to do this. You can use a different hub, and it should follow a somewhat similar process.

Select your lock in the app and then tap on the settings gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

When the pop-out menu appears, tap on “Front Door” under “Locks”. Keep in mind that your lock might be named something different other than “Front Door”.

Next, scroll down and tap on “Alarm + Security”.

Tap on the toggle switch to the right of “Auto Lock” to enable it.