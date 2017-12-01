How to Pin WhatsApp Conversations to the Top of the Chat List

WhatsApp has a neat feature where you can pin certain people to the top of the app. This means you can keep the important people in your life in the same place, above the rest of your chats. Here’s how to do it.

Open WhatsApp and go to the Chats screen.

On the iPhone, swipe to the right on the chat you want to pin to the top and then tap Pin. On Android, tap and hold on the chat and then tap the pin icon.

This pins that chat to the top and puts a little pin icon beside it.

It will stay on top even as new, unread messages come in.

You can pin up to three individual or group chats to the top for quick access. Now you can stop friends and family getting hidden by over-active group chats.