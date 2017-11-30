How to Change Your Snapchat Password

Snapchat has come along way from its slightly seedy, vanishing photo roots. Now you can actually save images to Snapchat’s servers indefinitely. With more potential personal information at stake, though, you’ve got to start taking your password security more seriously. If you used a really weak password when you first signed up, it’s time to change it. Here’s how.

Open Snapchat and tap your profile icon in the top left of the screen to bring up the menu. Next, tap the Settings icon in the top right.

Select “Password”, and then enter your old password.

Next, enter your new password twice and tap Save. Now you’ve got yourself a new password.

