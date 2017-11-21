How to Disable the Beeper on the Schlage Connect Smart Lock

The Schlage Connect is a great smart lock, but it makes a pretty annoying beeping noise whenever you press a button and lock or unlock it. Here’s how to disable it for good, either on the lock itself or from your phone.

First, don’t confuse the lock’s beeper with the its alarm—they’re two different things. The beeper is there to confirm a successful unlocking or locking of the smart lock when using the keypad, as well as confirming each press of a number. The alarm is there to ward off any undesirables from entering your house without your permission.

Before we begin, you’ll need to know your lock’s programming code, which can be found on the back of the interior portion of the unit. You should have jotted it down before installing the lock in the first place, but if not, you’ll need to take it apart and write down the programming code. This is required to put the lock into programming mode, which allows you to change and manage the lock’s settings, including disabling the beeper.

Disable the Beeper on the Lock Itself

To get started, open your door and extend the deadbolt so that it’s in the locked position (you’ll begin all programming this way). From there, press down on the Schlage button at the top of the keypad and then enter in your six-digit programming code (again, you’ll begin all programming this way).

After that, press on “5” and you’ll get two blinks of the green checkmark, as well as two beeps. You’ll do the same thing to enable the beeper again, only you’ll get one blink of the green checkmark and one beep.

That’s it! It’s pretty simple to do, but it’s even easier from your phone.

Disable the Beeper from Your Phone

To disable the beeper from your phone, you’ll first need to connect the smart lock to a smarthome hub, if it isn’t already. In my case, I’m using the Wink Hub 2 along with the Wink app. Take a look at our setup guide on how to do this. You can use a different hub, and it should follow a somewhat similar process.

Select your lock in the app and then tap on the settings gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

When the pop-out menu appears, tap on “Front Door” under “Locks”. Keep in mind that your lock might be named something differently other than “Front Door”.

Next, scroll down and tap on “Alarm + Security”.

Tap on the toggle switch to the right of “Beeper” to disable it.