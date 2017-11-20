How to Turn Your Wink Smarthome Into a Security System with Wink Lookout

Wink’s user interface doesn’t really focus a lot on security like other smarthome platforms do, but that has changed with a new feature added to the Wink app called Lookout. Here’s how to set it up.

Granted, you can sort of use your Wink setup as a security system and set up alerts whenever a door opens, but it’s not really meant to be for security. That’s why Lookout is finally here—it makes controlling your house much easier from a security standpoint.

To get started, open up the Wink app and tap on the menu button in the top-left corner of the screen.

Next, tap on “Lookout”. You may have to scroll down to get to it, depending on how many devices you have set up in the app.

Tap “Next” in the bottom-right corner.

Wink will tell you a little about Lookout and what it does. Tap “Next” again to continue.

Tap on “Get Started”.

Next, the app will look through all of your devices that are connected to your Wink hub and display the ones that work with Lookout. Select each one that you want to include and then hit “Next”.

The setup portion is now complete! Tap on “Go to Lookout Now” to continue.

The control screen for Lookout is pretty basic. Alerts will be enabled by default, but you can tap on the big round bell button to turn them off whenever (and tap on it again to turn them back on).

You can tap on the settings gear icon in the top-right corner to view activity of all your sensors and devices, as well as manage which devices are included in Lookout.

Now, whenever a sensor detects motion or a door opens, you’ll receive an instant alert on your phone.

From there, you can tap on the alert to open up the Wink app. Then tap on “Take Action” at the bottom.

At this point, you can either call a friend to check up on your house for you while you’re away, or you can call 911 and have the police do it instead, depending on the severity of the situation.

And that’s pretty much it. Wink Lookout is easy to set up and even easier to use. Of course, it works best when you have different sensors planted all over your house, as well as sirens that can go off whenever an intrusion is detected, but it still works great even if you just have a few sensors here and there—it’s better than nothing!