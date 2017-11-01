How to Create and Manage Lists with Alexa

Until recently, Alexa would only let you create a shopping list and a to-do list. Now, you can create any kind of list you want. Here’s how to make it happen.

Keep in mind that you still have the default “Shopping” and “To-do” lists that you can use, but you can now create other lists for different purposes, either using your voice with your Amazon Echo, or through the Alexa app on your phone.

Using Your Voice

To create a list and add items to it, start off by saying “Alexa, create a list”.

Alexa will then ask what you want to name the list. In this case, I’ll name it “Christmas Gift Ideas for Mom”.

After you confirm the name of the list (say “Yes” if Alexa says it correctly), Alexa will ask you what you want to add to the list. Name one item at a time, and then Alexa will continue asking if you want to add anything else to the list. Once you’re done, just say “No” when she asks you again.

Your list is now created and you can view it in the Alexa app. Alternatively, you can say “Alexa, what’s on my Christmas Gifts for Mom list?” and she’ll say the items that are on the list.

Unfortunately, you can’t ask Alexa to remove an item from a list or delete a list. All that must be done in the Alexa app, where you’ll get full functionality with custom lists. However, you can continue to add items to the list at any time by saying “Alexa, add an item to Christmas Gift Ideas for Mom list”.

Using the Alexa App

While using your voice to create lists is cool and all, you’ll get the most functionality if you just use the Alexa app. To get started, open up the app and tap on the menu button in the top-left corner of the screen.

From there, tap on “Lists”.

Next, tap on “Create List” at the top.

Type in a name and then hit the “+” button on the left side.

Next, it will automatically open the list where you can begin to add items to it. Tap on “Add Item” at the top.

Type in an item and then hit the “+” button on the left side. Repeat this step for each item that you want to add.

Next to each item will be a checkbox to mark the item complete, as well as a small arrow to the right side, which allows you to delete or rename the item. When you check off an item, it will be removed from the list and moved to “View Completed”.

When you’re done viewing the list, hit the arrow in the top-left corner to go back to the main Lists screen. Your custom list will appear in its own section under “My Lists”. To delete or rename a custom list that you created, tap on the small arrow to the right side.

From here, you can archive the list and it will be moved to the “View Archive” section, where you can then completely delete the list entirely if you wish.