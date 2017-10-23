How to Watch the 2017 World Series Live

The 2017 World Series is officially here. If you’re interested in catching all of the action, here are the different ways you can watch the series on your television or mobile device.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Houston Astros, the latter of which having never won a World Series, and the former having not won it all since 1988. It should be a great matchup consisting of two teams who both have great pitching staffs and a lineup that can hit the ball extremely well.

More importantly, though, you’ll want to watch the games, whether it’s at home on your television or on the go using your mobile device. Here are some ways you can catch all the action.

Over the Air

Perhaps the easiest and cheapest way to watch the World Series this year is by watching it over the air using a simple TV antenna, as all seven games will be broadcasted on FOX, with each game starting at 8pm ET.

If you don’t yet have a TV antenna setup, be sure to follow our guide on how to get going. If you do already have an antenna set up, make sure you do everything that you can to get the best reception possible—whether that involves replacing your current antenna with a proper one, or just repositioning it to a more optimal location.

MLB.TV

If you’ll be away from home and need to watch the World Series from a mobile device, MLB.TV is one option—you’ll get access to all the World Series games, but there’s a big caveat.

On top of paying for an MLB.TV subscription ($24.99 to watch the World Series if you don’t already have a subscription), you’ll also need to sign in with a cable provider in order to watch the games. This is obviously a huge bummer, but luckily this isn’t the only streaming option.

FOX Sports Go

While you still need to sign in with your cable provider in order to take advantage of FOX Sports Go, the service is at least free to use to begin with, making it the better option if you want to stream the game on your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable subscription, maybe a generous friend or family member will let you borrow theirs.

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and while I prefer MLB.TV’s user interface, this beats having to pay for the subscription.