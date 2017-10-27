How to Factory Reset the Kwikset Kevo

If you’re planning on selling your Kwikset Kevo, or just moving to another house and don’t plan to take it along with you, here’s how to factory reset it so your digital keys are completely erased from it.

Unfortunately, the process isn’t as obvious as Kwikset could have made it, since none of the buttons on the lock say “reset”, and there’s no way to reset the lock from the app. Luckily, we’re here to help (and it literally just takes 10 seconds).

Start by removing the black assembly cover by pushing it upward and sliding it out.

Locate the small button labeled “A”. It will be near the top-left corner of the lock.

Press and hold this button for about ten seconds until you hear the lock beep and the lights on the outside portion of the lock flash red.

Once this happens, release the button and you’ll be good to go! The Kevo is now ready for its new owner. Again, this will completely erase all of your current digital keys, as well as any fobs that you have connected to it. So make sure that you reset the lock after you’re positive that you won’t use it anymore.