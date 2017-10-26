How to Sync Your Apple TV’s Home Screen Across Multiple Apple TVs

If you have more than one Apple TV in your household, you probably know how annoying it is when you have to install Apple TV apps multiple times on each device. However, with the release of tvOS 11, that’s no longer the case.

Thanks to iCloud, all Apple TVs that are signed into your Apple ID will sync with each other. So if you download an app on one Apple TV, it will download that same app on all of your other Apple TVs.

Keep in mind that this only works for the Apple TV 4 and the newer Apple TV 4K—third-generation Apple TVs and older are exempt. In any case, if this is something you’re interested in doing, here’s how to make it happen.

Start by opening up the “Settings” app from the home screen of your Apple TV.

Click on “Accounts”.

Select “iCloud”.

Click on “One Home Screen” to enable the feature.

That’s it! Once you’ve enabled One Home Screen, any apps you download on one Apple TV will also be downloaded on all your other Apple TVs. Your current apps will also sync with your other Apple TV boxes as well.