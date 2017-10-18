How to Train Alexa to Recognize Different Voices (and Give More Personalized Answers)

Your Amazon Echo can finally recognize and differentiate voices from different household members. Here’s how to set it up in the Alexa app on your phone.

This has been a feature on the Google Home for quite some time, but it’s now finally available to Echo users. This will allow multiple family members to use the Echo for a more personalized experience. So if you ask Alexa when your next appointment is, she’ll know who’s asking, and look on your calendar. If your spouse asks the same questions, Alexa will look on their calendar.

That’s just an example, of course, and there are many other things that Alexa can personalize with this new feature, including music playlists, calling and messaging, and flash briefings. Here’s how to set it up. Keep in mind that each member of your household will need to follow the steps below in their own Alexa app in order to add in their voice profile.

Start off by opening up the Alexa app on your phone and tap on the menu button in the top-left corner of the screen.

Select “Settings”.

Scroll down and tap on “Your Voice”.

Tap on “Begin” at the bottom.

Next, you’ll do the voice training on an Echo device. So tap on “Select Device”.

It doesn’t matter which one you choose. Just select the one that’s closest to you.

Once you’ve selected an Echo device, hit “Next” at the bottom.

You’ll say ten phrases out loud and tap the “Next” button after you finish a phrase to move on to the next one.

After you get saying the last phrase, tap on “Complete”.

That’s it! Hit “Done” at the bottom to go back to the main screen.

As mentioned in the app, it may take up to 20 minutes or so for Alexa to analyze your voice, but once it does, you can say, “Alexa, who am I?” to test it out.