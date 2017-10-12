How to Disable Notifications During Video Playback on a PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 notifications always pop up over whatever you’re doing, which is particularly obnoxious when you’re watching videos over Netflix, YouTube, or your local library. With the PS4’s 5.0 system firmware update, it’s now possible to disable notifications while watching videos in any app.

How to Disable Pop-up Notifications While Watching Videos

To change this setting, head to Settings > Notifications on your PlayStation 4.

You can also access this menu by opening the Notifications screen, pressing the “Options” button on your controller, and selecting “Notification Settings”.

Check the “Disable Notifications While Playing Video” option. That’s it!

How to Disable Pop-up Notifications All the Time

If you don’t want pop-up notifications appearing on your screen at any point in time—for example, if you don’t want them to appear while you’re playing a game—you can disable pop-up notifications entirely from this screen, too.

To do so, select “Pop-Up Notifications” and uncheck “Display Pop-Up Notifications”. You can also choose to uncheck certain types of pop-up notifications here. For example, you could enable notifications for incoming messages, but disable the notifications that appear when you earn a trophy in a game.

If you’re just worried about sensitive messages appearing on the screen while other people are looking at it, you can uncheck the “Display Message in Notification” option on the main screen. Your PlayStation 4 won’t display the actual text of the message in the pop-up.

Whatever options you change, you’ll still continue to get notifications. They just won’t pop up on your screen immediately. You can always check your notifications from your PS4’s Notifications screen to see what has happened while you were busy.