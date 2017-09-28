How to Stop the IMDB App from Sending You Notifications

Recently, the IMDB app started sending out notifications for “Featured Trailers”. As near as I can guess, this is where the production company pays IMDB to push a link to the trailer to a load of people in an effort to promote it. If IMDB isn’t being paid, they’re just annoying their fans for no reason. Whatever their reason, here’s how to turn these notifications off.

Open the IMDB app and go to Menu > Notifications.

Turn off Featured Trailers.

While you’re at it, you might want to turn off all the other notifications too. I’m not sure anyone wants push notifications about how to use IMBD’s app.