How to Get Twitter’s New 280-Character Limit Now

In case you haven’t heard, Twitter is testing out a longer 280-character message limit, doubling the restriction that’s been in place since the service started back in 2006. Initially, the longer limit is only available to a few select accounts during the testing period, but intrepid users have discovered how to access the new feature.

There are many methods, most of which involve editing some code in your browser’s developer tools—but web developer Juliette Pretot created a bookmarklet tool based on code from a GitHub user going by Zemnez to streamline the process.

Grab the bookmarklet from Pretot’s page and copy it to your bookmarks—in Chrome or Firefox, you can just click and drag the link to the bar, but if that doesn’t work in your browser, just create a new bookmark with the following code as the URL:

javascript:(function()%7BTD.services.TwitterClient.prototype.makeTwitterCall%3Dfunction(b%2Ce%2Cf%2Cg%2Cc%2Cd%2Ch)%7Bc%3Dc%7C%7Cfunction()%7B%7D%3Bd%3Dd%7C%7Cfunction()%7B%7D%3Bb%3Dthis.request(b%2C%7Bmethod%3Af%2Cparams%3AObject.assign(e%2C%7Bweighted_character_count%3A!0%7D)%2Cprocessor%3Ag%2CfeedType%3Ah%7D)%3Breturn%20b.addCallbacks(function(a)%7Bc(a.data)%7D%2Cfunction(a)%7Bd(a.req%2C%22%22%2Ca.msg%2Ca.req.errors)%7D)%2Cb%7D%3BtwttrTxt%3DObject.assign(%7B%7D%2Ctwttr.txt%2C%7BisInvalidTweet%3Afunction()%7Breturn!1%7D%2CgetTweetLength%3Afunction()%7Breturn%20twttr.txt.getTweetLength.apply(this%2Carguments)-140%7D%7D)%7D)()

Now, head to the TweetDeck webapp, and log in with your account. You should see the Twitter content you’re used to separated into a few columns.

Click the bookmarklet you just created, then click the “compose” button (the blue feather in the top-left corner). Bingo, you have access to a 280-character tweet. Click the “Tweet” button to send your message—you can use this process for replies, quotes, images, and links.

Just remember to use the TweetDeck interface and click the bookmarklet before the compose button, and you can do this as often as you like (at least until they release the feature to everyone on all versions of Twitter). Enjoy your newfound tweeting freedom.