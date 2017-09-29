How to Update Your Apple TV to tvOS 11

The latest version of tvOS is out now for the fourth-generation Apple TV (as well as the new Apple TV 4K). Here’s how to update the streaming box and get all the new features.

With the arrival of tvOS 11, users finally get some great features that they have been begging for, including home screen syncing, automatic night mode, AirPods support, and the addition of live sports in the TV app. If these features look enticing to you, give yourself about 15 minutes of free time and follow along below to update your Apple TV to tvOS 11.

Start off by opening up the Settings app on the home screen.

Scroll down and select “System”.

Click on “Software Updates”.

On the next screen, check to see if you already have tvOS 11 installed. This is likely the case if you have “Automatic Updates” enabled.

If not, select “Update Software”.

When the pop-up appears, click on “Download and Install”.

The update will begin downloading, with a progress bar shown in the bottom left.

After a few minutes, your Apple TV will automatically restart and continue with the update process.

Once the update is complete, you’ll get to a welcome screen of sorts where it will tell you about some of the new features of tvOS 11. Hit “Continue”.

On the next screen, you can enable or disable home screen syncing, which syncs your home screen layout across multiple Apple TV devices in your house.

Next, if you’ve already enabled Single Sign-On with your cable provider, you can continue to use it with the latest version of tvOS, or disable it from here.

That’s all there is to it! You’ll now be running tvOS 11 on your Apple TV and can begin tinkering around with the new features right away. Be sure to update any other fourth-generation Apple TVs in your house so that you can take advantage of the home screen syncing feature.