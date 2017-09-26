How to Hide the “Creation Club News” Spam in Fallout 4

A long time ago in the far-off year of 2015, Bethesda tried to copy the incredible variety of user mods for its big RPG franchises, and make money off of them. It was a bad idea, so they stopped doing that. In 2017, Bethesda had the exact same idea, and it’s still bad, but this time they don’t seem to be listening to anyone.

So now we’ve got paid mods from the “Creation Club” in Fallout 4, and soon to come in the Skyrim Special Edition. And yes, they’re still paid mods, no matter how often Bethesda screams that they’re not paid mods, because they are mods which you pay for. Most of the initial crop is low-quality recolors of existing game equipment and mods that already exist on the free-to-use third party Nexus repository. It is, in short, kinda junk.

But whether or not you actually want to use Bethesda’s Creation Club paid mods system, it’s going to appear in your game. In Fallout 4, it brings along what can only be described as a “Spam Box” in the main menu, telling you to check out the Creation Club and hopefully spend some money on the paid mods therein. Luckily, there’s a way to make it disappear from the PC version of Fallout 4.

Can you guess what that way is? I bet you can. It’s a mod. And it’s free. Not paid. It’s a mod that you don’t have to pay for. It is not a paid mod, which is what Bethesda is trying to sell you.

Step One: Download the Mod File

Head to this page on the Nexus Mods repository. If you’re already familiar with the Nexus and you’ve installed the Nexus Mod Manager, you can just login to the site and click “Download (NMM)” to start the program and the installation process automatically. If you don’t have the Mod Manager installed, don’t worry, applying this tweak manually is easy, and we’ll show you how in the steps below. Just click “Download (Manual)” then “download manually” on the next page.

Step Two: Unzip the Archive

Open your browser’s download folder, where the file “No More Creation Club News[version number].7z is waiting. Unzip the archive with whatever your typical unarchiving program happens to be—if you don’t know what a 7z file is, here’s a handy guide.

Open the new folder. Select the un-zipped “Interface” folder, then press Ctrl+C or right-click the file and select “Copy.”

Step Three: Insert the Interface Folder Into Your Fallout Folder

In your file browser, navigate to the data folder of your Fallout 4 game installation. If you haven’t changed the default installation location in Steam, this will almost certainly be the following location:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout 4\Data

If you’re running an older version of Windows that isn’t 64-bit, it’s the same folder address without the (x86) specifier.

C:\Program Files\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout 4\Data

Once you have the folder open, press Ctrl+V or right-click an empty space and press “Paste.” That’s it, you’re ready to go.

Open Fallout and begin the game in the usual way. You’ll be greeted with a main menu, blessedly free of paid mod spam.

Unfortunately, this method won’t get rid of the Creation Club menu item itself, or the bothersome extra data Bethesda forces you to download even if you don’t pay for the mods. We can only hope that the immediate and vehement response the company has received from players will discourage it from pulling this kind of move in future games. Sorry, did I say “hope?” I meant “dream.”