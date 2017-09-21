How to Automatically Open Articles in Safari’s Reader Mode

Every Mac user should ditch Chrome for Safari, and Safari 11 makes one of its best features even better. Reader Mode, which shows you only the article you want to read without any sidebars ads, or other clutter, can now be set to open automatically on specific websites. This is perfect if there’s a site with content you love, but design choices you absolutely despise.

Setting this up is easy: just head to the site in question and right-click the Reader Mode button in the address bar. Note that this button only shows up on pages with an article.

You’ll see the option to “Use Reader Automatically” on this particular domain.

Click this and you’re done: every article you open on that domain will automatically open in Reader Mode.

It’s hard to overstate how much better this can make reading a site. Not only is the clutter gone, but you can also customize the font style, font size, and color scheme to your liking.

Want to stop using Reader Mode for a particular site? Open the site you want to configure, then click Safari > Settings For This Website in the menu bar.

This will show you the Safari settings for the website you currently have open.

Uncheck “User Reader when available” and Reader Mode will stop turning on automatically for that domain.

If the menu bar takes too long, you can add a button to Safari’s toolbar to access this window: just right-click the toolbar, then drag the “Website Preferences” button wherever you want it.

There’s one more way to configure this: in the Safari preferences, which you can find in the menu bar: Safari > Preferences. Head to the “Websites” tab and you’ll see a list of sites with Reader enabled; toggle them as you see fit.

From here you can disable the feature for sites en masse.