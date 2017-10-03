How to Upgrade Your Smarthome Connections in Google Home

Google is constantly updating its Google Home and smarthome lineup. Thanks to one recent update, you’ll need to unlink and relink some of your smarthome services in order to keep using them and take advantage of new features. Here’s how to do that.

If you own a Google Home and use smarthome services, you might have gotten an email like this one. In it, Google says that a future update is coming that will bring new smarthome features. While it’s unclear exactly what new features are coming, Google does make it clear that you’ll need to relink your smarthome services to keep using them and get the new features. It’s annoying, but necessary apparently.

To update your smarthome services, open the Google Home app and tap the menu button in the top left corner, then tap Home Control.

On this page, you’ll see a list of your smarthome services. Next to some, you’ll see the word Upgrade! in parenthesis. If you see any of these, tap the plus icon in the bottom right corner.

At the top of the list you’ll see a list of your connected services. Tap one that says Upgrade! next to it.

A dialog box will appear with a single option for “Unlink account.” Tap it, then confirm that you want to continue by tapping Unlink in the next box that appears.

Next, back on the Home Control screen, tap the big plus icon at the bottom again.

This time, you’ll have to scroll through the list of services and find the one you want to re-add. Tap it.

You’ll need to reauthenticate your account by entering your email address and password, then giving your account permission to connect with Google again.

Once you’re connected, you’ll need to reassign devices to rooms again, just like you did the first time.

It’s a little annoying that Google hasn’t explained exactly why this is necessary, but if you want to keep using your smarthome gadgets with Google Home, you’ll need to do this once.