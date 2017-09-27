How to Save Original Photos With Instagram

by Harry Guinness on

Instagram, as well as being a fun social network, is now a pretty decent editing app. You’re no longer just slapping over-the-top filters on low resolution images; now you can actually make considered edits. Instagram only posts photos with a max resolution of 1080x1080px, though. The photos most smartphones take are much higher quality than that. If you want the original photo resolution with your Instagram edits applied, you need to save them elsewhere. Here’s how.

RELATED ARTICLE
How to Take Better Instagram Photos

Go to the “Options” screen.

Scroll down and, under the “Settings” category, turn “Save Originals Photos” on.

RELATED ARTICLE
What Are Instagram’s “Stories”, and How Do I Use Them?

Now, when you post a photo to Instagram, a copy of the original with the edits applied gets saved to your phone.

You can also automatically save the photos you post to your Instagram Story. On that same “Options” page, in the “Account” category, tap the “Story Settings” option.

Turn the “Save Shared Photos” option on.

Now, when you post something to your Instagram Story, you’ll also have a copy on your phone. This is especially useful, since they vanish after 24 hours.

Harry Guinness writes occasionally when he’s not busy skiing, sailing, partying, lifting weights, or otherwise dodging responsibility. His main areas of interest are himself, gin, and crazy people with interesting stories to tell. When people won’t pay him to write ill-thought-out opinion pieces, he covers photography, technology, and culture. You can follow him on Twitter.