How to Snooze Notifications in Android Oreo

We get it; you’re busy. You can’t always respond to notifications right when they hit your phone, but you also don’t want to forget about them. Fortunately, in Android Oreo, you can snooze these notifications so they’ll pop up again later.

Here’s what ends up happening to me most of the time: A notification comes in, I need to address it but can’t at the time, so I let it sit there. Sometimes all day. My phone’s notification bar becomes cluttered and ugly, which I also hate. This has been the story of my life for many years.

Finally, Google cooked up the perfect solution to this quandary with notification snoozing. This feature is exactly what it sounds like: a way to temporarily dismiss notifications and have them re-notify you sometime later. No more clutter, and no more forgetting.

Using this feature is straightforward and easy. When a notification that you want to snooze comes in, slide it slightly to the right. Make sure to not slide it too much, otherwise you’ll just dismiss it, which is what you’re trying to avoid here. In the panel that appears to the left of the notification, tap the clock icon.

The “Snooze” menu opens, and defaults to one hour. Tap the time to expose options for snoozing 15 minutes, 30 minutes, one hour, and two hours.

And that’s that! When the allotted time has passed, the notification pops back up just like it did the first time—no more cluttered notification bar, and no more forgetting.