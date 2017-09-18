How to Save Google’s WEBP Images As JPEG or PNG

Google’s new WEBP image format is pretty cool: its unique compression systems can display images at approximately two thirds the size of the same image rendered in JPEG or PNG format.

But despite six years of development and being heavily featured in Google products, it still isn’t supported by some of the most common image tools around, like Microsoft’s default Windows photo viewer. Here’s how to save a WEBP image in a more common format.

Open the Chrome or Opera browser on any platform—these are the only two major browsers that support WEBP image display. Head to a site that uses WEBP images for bandwidth saving, like any of the app listings on play.google.com.

Right-click or long-press one of the images, and then click the “open image in new tab” option. The WEBP image then gets its own tab all to itself, and the URL at the top of that tab is a link directly to the image asset—without rendering anything else on the page.

Click the URL bar, delete the last three characters in the address (the “-rw”), and then press “Enter.” The same image will be displayed again, but this time it’s rendered in its original format, usually JPEG or PNG.

Right-click or long-press the image, and then select the “Save image as” option. That downloads it in the original format—just like any other file.