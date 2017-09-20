How to Delete Your Instagram Search History

Search histories can be somewhat incriminating, and there’s often very little reason to keep them around. Your Instagram search history is no exception. Here’s how to clear it.

Deleting your history is a great way to help ensure a little privacy, and to help keep things running smoothly. We’ve always recommended clearing your web browser’s history once in a while, and you can apply that same advice to the various apps and services you use. Clearing your Instagram history is super simple, so let’s started.

First, open Instagram and head to the Settings page. We’re doing this on an iPhone, but it should work the same whether you’re using iOS or Android.

Scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see the “Clear Search History” option. Tap that, and then tap the “Yes, I’m Sure” button. Your Instagram search history gets wiped clean just like that.

You should note that clearing your history this way doesn’t provide a completely clear slate. Instagram still shows a list of Suggested accounts at the top of the Search panel. These are people you frequently or most recently interacted with.

Still, your actual search history does get cleared, and you can breathe a sigh of relief.