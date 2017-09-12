How to Activate Twitter’s Night Mode

Twitter has a dark mode on the web and in its apps, where the bright whites are replaced with deep blues. Ostensibly, this makes Twitter easier to use in low-light environments since it’s less harsh on your eyes. Personally, I just think it makes Twitter look really cool. Here’s how to activate it.

Twitter’s Smartphone Apps

Open Twitter’s app on your smartphone and click on your profile picture in the top left corner to open the menu.

On Android, toggle the switch that says Night Mode. On iOS, tap the little half moon icon.

This will turn dark mode on.

On Android, there’s an option to have dark mode turn on automatically at sunset. Go to Settings and Privacy > Display and Sound and then under Night Mode, select Automatic at Sunset.

Twitter for the Web

Go to Twitter’s website and click on your profile icon in the top right.

From the list, select Night Mode.

This will set your profile to Night Mode.