How to Make Someone an Admin or Moderator in Your Facebook Group

If you’ve made a Facebook Group and it’s turned into an active community, you might want to bring someone else in to help you moderate and remove offensive comments. Here’s how.

You’ve got two options: you can make someone an Admin or a Moderator. An Admin has all the same powers as you, while a Moderator can’t do things like change the group name. You can see a full comparison below.

To make someone an admin or moderator, open your Facebook Group and in the left sidebar, click where it says the Members.

Find the member you want to make an Admin or Moderator and click on the gear icon next to their name. Select either Make Admin or Make Moderator.

Facebook will prompt you to confirm your choice. Click Make Admin or Make Moderator again.

And that’s it. Now you’ve got some help keeping the trolls at bay.