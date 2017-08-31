Your Amazon Wish List Is Public By Default. Here’s How to Make It Private

Amazon’s lists are helpful for keeping track of all the many ways you need to give Jeff Bezos your money. However, by default, your basic wish list is public, and anyone with your email address can look it up. That seems like something worth fixing. Here’s how to change the privacy settings on your wish list.

To change your Amazon wish list settings, open up Amazon on the web, hover over Account & Lists and click Wish List.

On this page, click “List settings” in the top right corner.

Next to your Wish List (or any list you want to edit), click the drop down under Privacy and click Private. You can also choose Shared if you want to only share the list with certain people.

Amazon doesn’t go out of its way to let you know that your default wish list is public. You can use the Find a List or Registry tool to search for anyone’s account by email address and view the lists that they haven’t hidden. It’s not difficult to start adding items to your wish list without realizing that your friends or contacts can look up what you’re shopping for, so it’s probably a good idea to make it private.