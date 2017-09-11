How to Remove a Device From Your Netflix Downloads Allotment

Netflix lets you download some of its shows to your device so you can keep watching when you’re on a plane, stuck in the subway, or just don’t want to use up your mobile data. However, you can only download shows on up to four devices. If you ever need to add another, you’ll need to deauthorize one first. Here’s how to do that.

To remove a device and all its downloads from your account, head to Netflix in your browser, hover over your profile icon in the top right corner, and click Account.

Under Settings, click “Manage download devices.”

Here, you’ll see a list of devices you’ve downloaded videos to. If you click “Show downloads” you can see which movies or shows you’ve already downloaded to that particular device. Click “Remove device” to deauthorize as many devices as you need.

When you deauthorize a device, all the videos you’ve downloaded will automatically be deleted. You’ll then be able to download some shows to a new phone or tablet.