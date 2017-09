If someone is posting abusive messages in a Facebook Group you manage, you’ll want to remove it. It’s quick and simple to do, so here’s how.

Click the downward facing arrow next to the offensive message.

From the dropdown, select Delete Post.

Facebook will ask you to confirm so click Delete again.

And that’s it, the offending post is gone.

If you’re not an admin in the Group, the best you can do is report the post. Click on the downward facing arrow and select Report to Admin.