How to Remove Someone From Your Facebook Group

Facebook Groups are meant to be communities for people with something in common to come together. Sadly, they can also draw the attention of trolls.

If you’re managing a Facebook Group, you’ll most likely have to step in and remove someone at some point. Here’s how.

If someone’s posted a particular offensive comment and you want them out right away, click the little arrow next to their comment and select Delete Post and Remove User.

Facebook will give you a couple of options on whether you want to also delete their previous comments or decline members they’ve invited. Also, if you don’t want the person to be able to rejoin or see the group, select Block.

To continue, click Confirm and the comment will be deleted and the person removed.

You can also remove a person from the members list. To get there, click where it says the number of members in the right side panel.

Find the member you want to remove, click the gear icon next to their details and then select Remove from Group.

You’ll be given the same options as before. Click Confirm to remove the offending member.