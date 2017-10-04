How to Join Netflix’s Test Program and Try Out New Features Early

Netflix frequently tests new features and designs on a small number of users before rolling them out to everyone. The company has tested things like a Skip Intro button or a mobile data saver feature weeks or months before anyone else gets them. If you want to be among the users that get to try out new features, here’s how to join Netflix’s test program.

To join the testing group, open Netflix in your browser, hover over your profile icon in the top right corner and click Account.

Under the Settings section, click “Test participation.”

On the right side of the screen, enable the toggle to join the test program.

Netflix won’t always let you know when you’re previewing a new feature, and you might not get the same tests as everyone else, but you should notice some changes before other people. If you ever want to stop being a test subject, you can come back to this section to disable the toggle and go back to your normal Netflix experience.