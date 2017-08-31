How to Screenshot and Share Snapchat Snaps

by Harry Guinness on

Snapchat was built on the idea of vanishing photos. Whenever you sent one, the idea was that they’d disappear into the ether rather than being stored on a server or your friends phone forever.

But Snapchat has changed. It’s not just for sending private pictures. It’s a media platform, a messaging app, and much more.

When Snapchat launched, taking a screenshot of someone’s Snap was seen as seriously bad form. These were private photos. Now though, it seems Snapchat tacitly approves of screenshots. If you take one, you get a little popup asking if you want to edit and share it!

Let’s break down the details.

Taking a screenshot on most smartphones is simple. On an iPhone, you press the Home and Power buttons at the same time. On an Android phone, you press the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time.

Whenever you receive a Snap you want to screenshot, press the relevant two buttons before it expires. Your friend will get a notification that you’ve taken a screenshot and you’ll see a popup asking if you want to edit the screenshot.

The popup will only show for a couple of seconds so tap it to start editing the screenshot.

The screenshot gets imported into Snapchat like it’s a regular Snap. Add any writing, filters, or drawing you want and tap the Blue Arrow to continue.

Select who you want to send the edited screenshot to then tap the Blue Arrow again.

And now you’ve taken a screenshot of a Snap and shared it, all within Snapchat.

