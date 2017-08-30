How to Search Your Amazon Order History

You order so much stuff from Amazon, it’s tough to keep track of it all. If you need to go back through your history to find something you’ve ordered before, you can scroll through pages and pages of items you’ve bought, but that’s tedious. Instead, use the order search history.

Searching through your order history is useful if you need to reorder something that you don’t buy regularly enough for Amazon’s Subscribe and Save. It’s also handy if you want to find the product page for something you’ve bought when you need to look up specs or check some detail about your stuff.

To search your Amazon order history, open Amazon on the web and click Orders in the top right corner.

Just above your list of previous orders, you’ll see a search box. Enter your search terms in this box and click Search Orders.

Your search results will appear in a list below the search box.

On each result, you’ll find links to buy the product again, write a review, archive your order, and even get support for the product if it’s available.