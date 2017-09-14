How to See Who Has Logged Into Your Netflix Account

Netflix knows that you aren’t the only person using your account. The company has turned a mostly blind eye to password sharing, but you may still want to know who’s been logging into your account—especially if you think someone got access without your approval. Here’s how to find out who has logged in using your credentials.

Open Netflix in your browser, hover over your profile icon in the top right corner, and click Account.

Next, under My Profile, click “Viewing activity.”

Here, you’ll see a list of all the things you’ve been watching lately (which you can delete if you want to clear up your viewing history). Just above the top of the list, click “See recent account access.”

On this page, you’ll see a list of every time that someone accessed your account from a new device or internet connection. You’ll see the date, time, time zone, location, IP address, and even the type of device used (like an Android phone or a streaming stick).

This page can only be used for informational purposes. If you want to log any of those devices out of your account, you’ll need to log them all out at once. If you suspect someone else has been accessing your account without permission, you may also want to change your password. Otherwise, this is a good spot to see how many devices you use to watch Netflix and how many people are using your account.