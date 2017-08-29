How to Stop Netflix From Sending You Emails and Notifications

Netflix is constantly adding new content, and the company doesn’t want you to forget it. You get emails or notifications when Netflix adds new shows, sends you recommendations, or even adds new features to its apps. Here’s how to turn off all those pestergrams.

There are two main ways that Netflix can annoy you with messages: emails and mobile notifications. To turn off the first, open Netflix on the web, hover over your profile icon in the top right corner and click Account.

Under Settings, click “Communication settings.”

At the bottom of this page, click the check box next to “Do not send me any emails or text messages,” to block all emails and texts. Alternatively, you can selectively turn off emails about updates, recommendations, offers, and surveys by unchecking the boxes for each one. When you’re done, click Update at the bottom of the page to save your preferences.

Next, you’ll also want to turn off mobile notifications. You’ll get these if you have the Netflix app installed on your phone, letting you know that you’ve just gotta check out this new show. Thanks Netflix, but I think I’ll wait ’til I get home. To turn off mobile notifications, open the app and tap the menu button in the top left corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap App Settings.

On this screen, tap to turn off the box that reads “Accept push notifications.”

From now on, Netflix should leave you alone until you decide to watch something. You’ll still get email with important billing or account information—for example, if the card you use to pay for Netflix expires, you’ll be notified—but otherwise, you can stream in peace.