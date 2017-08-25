How to Re-Key Your Kwikset SmartKey Lock to Your Previous Key

Re-keying locks can sometimes be a pain, since you usually need to get a locksmith to do it for you. However, with Kwikset’s SmartKey technology, you can re-key a lock in under a minute. Here’s how to do it.

For this guide, we’ll be using a Kwikset Kevo smart lock, but many newer Kwikset locks come with this same SmartKey technology. If you’re not sure about your own lock, take a close look at it and see if there’s a tiny oval hole next to the keyhole. If so, then it’s a SmartKey lock.

Before you get started, though, you’ll need a few things:

The current key that goes with the lock.

A Kwikset SmartKey tool (One should’ve came with your lock, but if not, you can buy one on Amazon).

The new (or rather, old) key that you want to use instead.

Start by inserting the original key into the lock and turning it clockwise 90 degrees.

With the key still in the lock, take the SmartKey tool and insert it into the small hole next to the keyhole. Push it in firmly and you might hear or feel a tiny click. After that, remove the SmartKey tool.

Next, without rotating the key lock, remove the key and then insert the new key. Make sure that it’s all the way in the lock.

From there, simply rotate the key 90 degrees counterclockwise. You’ll hear a definite click. At this point, the key and lock should be straight up and down.

Now, to make sure that the lock has successfully been re-keyed, keep the key in the lock and rotate it back 90 degrees clockwise. Then try to remove the key. If the key doesn’t come out, then the re-keying was successful.

After that you can rotate it back and remove the key. Make sure that the key can actually lock and unlock the door. Once you’ve confirmed that, you’re good to go!