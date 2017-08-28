How to Stream Music to Your Google Home Over Bluetooth

Google Home is great for taking voice commands, but you can also send music from your phone to its speaker. While most apps let you cast audio to your Google Home, some don’t. For those, you can pair your phone to Google Home via Bluetooth to play music the old-fashioned way. Here’s how to set it up.

To get started, open the Google Home app on your phone and tap the devices button in the top right corner.

On this screen, scroll down to your Google Home and tap the menu icon and choose Settings.

Under Device Info, scroll down and tap “Paired Bluetooth devices.”

At the bottom of this screen, tap Enable Pairing Mode. When you see the small toast notification that says “Pairing mode active,” your Google Home is in pairing mode. Open your phone’s Bluetooth settings.

In your phone’s Bluetooth settings, find your Google Home and tap on it.

After this, your Google Home will be paired with your phone and you can start streaming audio from any app you want, just like you would a Bluetooth speaker or a pair of Bluetooth headphones.