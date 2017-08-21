How to Make Phone Calls With Your Google Home

After Alexa gave users the ability to call other Echo owners, Google upped the ante with true phone calls. If you live in the U.S. or Canada, you can now use your Google Home to place a call to anyone’s phone. You don’t need to limit yourself to other people who have a Google Home. Here’s how to get started making phone calls.

If you already have a Google Home, you don’t need to do any setup. Just use one of the following voice commands to place a phone call:

“Ok Google, call Cameron.” This will place a call to the person in your Contacts that matches the name you say. If you have multiple people with that name (looking at you, Amanda), Google will ask you which one you want to call.

This will place a call to the person in your Contacts that matches the name you say. If you have multiple people with that name (looking at you, Amanda), Google will ask you which one you want to call. “Ok Google, redial.” This command will redial the last number you called.

This command will redial the last number you called. “Ok Google, call them.” You can use this command after you search for a business. For example, say “Ok Google, find a pizza place nearby,” and listen to the results. After you find the one you want, you can use this command to call that pizza joint. Which is much better than Alexa’s pizza integration.

Google Home can only call non-premium rate numbers within the U.S. and Canada. All these calls are free. If you’re on Project Fi or Google Voice, you can even link your number and then you can make international or premium calls, and your account will be charged the normal fees you would pay if you used your phone.

Project Fi and Google Voice users will also want to link their number to Google Home as soon as this feature rolls out. If you make a call using Google Home, the recipient will see a randomized number unless you link your Fi or Voice number. To do this, open the Google Home app on your phone and tap on the menu button in the top right corner, then choose “More settings.”

Under Services, tap Calls.

Here, you can choose which account to use for outgoing calls. Tap either Project Fi or Google Voice.

From now on, when you make a call with Google Home, the recipient will see your number on their caller ID.