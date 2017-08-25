How to Control Your Wi-Fi Connected Roomba With Alexa or Google Home

You can control your Wi-Fi-connected Roomba from your phone, but if you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home (or a phone with Google Assistant), it can be even easier. Here’s how to control your robotic vacuum with just your voice.

How to Set Up and Use the Roomba Alexa Skill

To control your Roomba with the Echo, you’ll need to enable the Roomba Alexa skill. To do that, head to this link and click Enable.

Next, you’ll be prompted to log into your Roomba account. Enter your credentials and click “Log in.”

Once the skill is enabled you can use the following commands:

“Alexa, ask Roomba to start/stop cleaning.” This will begin or end a cleaning job whenever you want. If you stop a cleaning job, Alexa will ask if you want to send your Roomba back to its station.

This will begin or end a cleaning job whenever you want. If you stop a cleaning job, Alexa will ask if you want to send your Roomba back to its station. “Alexa, ask Roomba to go home.” This will send your Roomba back to its home station to charge.

This will send your Roomba back to its home station to charge. “Alexa, ask Roomba what it’s doing.” With this, Alexa will let you know what the Roomba is up to, whether it’s cleaning, waiting, or charging.

With this, Alexa will let you know what the Roomba is up to, whether it’s cleaning, waiting, or charging. “Alexa, ask Roomba where it is.” This command will make your Roomba emit a tone so you can find it if it’s stuck under furniture or lost in another room.

All of these commands together do virtually everything the Roomba app can, except schedule cleaning tasks. As Alexa skills go, it’s pretty dang handy.

How to Link Your Roomba to Google Home or Assistant

Connecting your Roomba to Google Assistant is a little bit different. In order to do this you’ll need either a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or above that has Google Assistant on it, or an iPhone with the Google Assistant app.

To set it up, open Google Assistant and say “ask Roomba to start cleaning.” Google will tell you that your Roomba account is not connected and give you a button to link your account. Tap this button.

On the next screen enter your Roomba account credentials and click “Log in.”

Now you can use all the same voice commands that you use for the Alexa skill above. You can use these commands from any device with Google assistant on it including your phone, tablet, and Google Home.